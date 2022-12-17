Sadly New Year’s day is a Sunday. Not just that, even Diwali is falling on a Sunday. But there’s some good news amidst this as well, there are four holidays falling on Monday, so if you plan well, you can have 4 long weekends. To help you with your holiday planning and console you on losing chutti, here’s a list of holidays for 2023.
1. 14th January – Saturday – Makar Sankranti
2. 26th January – Thursday – Republic Day
3. 18th February – Saturday – Maha Shivratri
4. 8th March – Wednesday – Holi
5. 4th April – Tuesday – Mahavir Jayanti
6. 7th April – Friday – Good Friday
7. 22nd April – Saturday – Eid-ul-Fitr (tentative)
8. 1st May – Monday – May Day
9. 5th May – Friday – Buddha Purnima
10. 29th June – Thursday – Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha (tentative)
11. 29th July – Saturday – Muharram (tentative)
12. 15th August – Tuesday – Independence Day
13. 30th August – Wednesday – Raksha Bandhan
14. 6th September – Wednesday – Janmashtami
15. 19th September – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
16. 28th September – Thursday – Eid-e-Milad
17. 2nd October – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
18. 24th October – Tuesday – Dussehra
19. 12th November – Sunday – Diwali
20. 27th November – Monday – Guru Nanak Jayanti
21. 25th December – Monday – Christmas
Check Out | As 2022 Ends In 15 Days, We Recall 12 Viral Moments From Desi Shaadis Of This Year
Top picks for you