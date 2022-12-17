Sadly New Year’s day is a Sunday. Not just that, even Diwali is falling on a Sunday. But there’s some good news amidst this as well, there are four holidays falling on Monday, so if you plan well, you can have 4 long weekends. To help you with your holiday planning and console you on losing chutti, here’s a list of holidays for 2023.

1. 14th January – Saturday – Makar Sankranti

2. 26th January – Thursday – Republic Day

3. 18th February – Saturday – Maha Shivratri

4. 8th March – Wednesday – Holi

5. 4th April – Tuesday – Mahavir Jayanti

6. 7th April – Friday – Good Friday

7. 22nd April – Saturday – Eid-ul-Fitr (tentative)

8. 1st May – Monday – May Day

9. 5th May – Friday – Buddha Purnima

10. 29th June – Thursday – Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha (tentative)

11. 29th July – Saturday – Muharram (tentative)

12. 15th August – Tuesday – Independence Day

13. 30th August – Wednesday – Raksha Bandhan

14. 6th September – Wednesday – Janmashtami

15. 19th September – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

16. 28th September – Thursday – Eid-e-Milad

17. 2nd October – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

18. 24th October – Tuesday – Dussehra

19. 12th November – Sunday – Diwali

20. 27th November – Monday – Guru Nanak Jayanti

21. 25th December – Monday – Christmas

