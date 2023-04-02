When you’re agitated, scrolling the depths of the internet and find something that brings a huge smile to your face and calms your nerves, you know you must share it with others. Today, I came across an old tweet by Marti Woolford who shared a picture that her mother had mailed her which was a photocopy of an image on her phone. How meta! It even had a hand-written note from her, what’s there not to love?
She wanted to share a picture that was on her phone, so she photocopied the screen and sent it through mail. A physical mail! I mean… 😭
People had their own heartwarming stories to share and some very sweet things to say to Marti.
I, for one, would have cherished these for life. It’s just… beautiful.
