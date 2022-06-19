Every once in a while life tends to be hard. As much as we hate to say this out loud, the truth of the matter is that this is just a part and parcel of adulting. There are times when we need friendly advice or just a reminder to tell us that is temporary. While our friends are by our side, sometimes we need a little extra TLC.



And this Instagram art account does exactly that. Started by Hector Janse van Rensburg, Shitty Watercolour is an art page. The comics feature the artist and lately, a wise kitten. In an interview, the artist mentioned how "the aim of the comics is not to solve the issues but to show a different perspective on them. That new perspective often comes from the cat."



1. When you think life will not get any better.



2. On days when you give yourself a hard time for not being as productive as you wanted to be.



3. If you are an overthinker, you might want to hear this.



4. When asking for help seems like a lot.



5. Only for now.



6. Just a little sliver of hope.



7. On days when you are filled with "what ifs".



8. When only the negatives seem to pop out in life.



9. When you need a reminder that you will have your fair share of good days.



10. Focus on one thing at a time.



11. For days when even getting up from your bed seems too much.



12. You deserve all the good things life has to offer.



13. Always remember that this low feeling will not last a lifetime.



14. Just a little affirmation.



15. A little something for K-Pop fans too.



16. The simple joys of life.



17. A million things bothering you? Deal with one at a time.



18. And finally, this little cheerful note.



These comics surely do give a new perspective to life - something which tells you to keep going.

