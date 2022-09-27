Smartwatches are really smart! Ever since the trend of smartwatches have begun in the popular culture, things have become easy and convenient AF. Through smartwatches, we can check notifications of text messages, phone calls, emails or can get updates from our social media accounts simply on wrists. Not just that, these smartwatches can track your sleeping patterns, your fitness health, your heartrate, and what not. There are a plenty of options that you can facilitate in smartwatches.

Gifer

Enough about benefits! Are you worried about their prices? We often debate about smartwatches being worthy of spending money on them. ‘Coz people believe that they have a smartphone which can offer similar features so there is no need to opt for smartwatches. But believe us, there is. I mean you can’t literally keep your phone in your hand 24×7, right? What if your heartrate is dropping down and you are unaware of it ‘coz your phone is not able to track the same due to distance?

Representational Image (Phone Arena)

Well, this is one of the reasons why buying a smartwatch is a SMART decision. You can obviously buy smartwatches that are in your budget. So, if you are planning to shop for a smartwatch under 4000 bucks but are confused about choosing the best one, fret not, we are here.

We have curated a list of 7 best smartwatches under 4k that you can buy on Amazon.

Let’s delve into it, shall we?

1. Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Smartwatch (₹2,999)

Amazon

This Fire-Boltt smartwatch is a Bluetooth calling device which boasts of 1.8” TFT LCD full touch display. It has great battery life meaning that you can charge it for 90 minutes and it will work up to three days. The watch has 118 sports modes, built-in speakers and microphone, in-built calculator and games, along with 360 health ecosystem.

2. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch (₹1,299)

Amazon

This boAt smartwatch has 1.69 inch HD full touch display with 500 nits of brightness on screen. It boasts of its ultra-slim and lightweight design. The smartwatch has multiple sports modes including walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football to name a few. It also monitors heart health via Google Fit and Apple Fitness, and features 140+ cloud based watch faces.

3. Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch (₹1,499)

Amazon

This Noise smartwatch has 1.4’’ full touch HD display. It features eight sports modes and boasts of providing 10-day long battery life. The watch provides 24/7 monitoring of SpO2 and heartrates. It has 60+ cloud based watch faces.

4. TAGG Verve NEO Smartwatch (₹1,099)

Amazon

This TAGG smartwatch has an ultra-large display of 1.69 inches with 500 nits brightness. It features 60 sports modes and in-app GPS facility. The waterproof smartwatch can work up to 10 days with a single charge. It also provides 24/7 real-time monitoring of heartrates and Sp02. The watch also includes in-built games and calculator.

5. Zebronics DRIP Smartwatch (₹1,699)

Amazon

This Zebronics smartwatch has 1.7″ display having bright and vibrant screen. It features Bluetooth calling and is compatible for both Android and iOS smartphones. The watch has 100+ sports modes and 10 in-built wallpapers and four games included. It features 250mAh built-in rechargeable battery which can work for more than a week.

6. Gionee STYLFIT GSW5 Pro Smartwatch (₹1,293)

Amazon

This Gionee smartwatch has 1.69 inch full touch display and 2.5D curved capacitive screen. It has several wellness modes such as Spo2, heartrate monitor, sleep monitor, multiple sports mode, calorie metre, and pedometer. The waterproof smartwatch also features a remote camera facility along with notifications of calls, SMS, emails, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The battery life is up to eight days.

7. Maxima Max Pro X4 Smartwatch (₹1,999)

Amazon

This Maxima round-dial smartwatch has 1.3” round active display, ultra-bright full touch screen along with 380 nits. It has a battery life of up to 15 days. The IP68 level water-resistant smartwatch has 10 sports modes such as walking, running, cycling, climbing, yoga, basketball, football, badminton, skipping, and swimming. It boasts of unlimited customised watch faces and continuous heartrate monitoring.

We hope that we eased out your shopping experience of smartwatches on Amazon. You can pick any available colours of the watches there. So, what are you waiting for? Grab these deals on the official website of Amazon. Of course, Prime users will get the benefits of fast delivery for these smartwatches. And there is a sale too.

Flaunt these amazing smartwatches on your wrists and keep sending cool vibes all around. Thank us later.