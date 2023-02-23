It’s a universal fact that fathers do not know how to express – of course, that doesn’t deprive them of feelings. If anything, they have a stockpile of it. And we rarely witness that coming out, but when it does it’s pretty wholesome. Like, this Twitter thread about a father giving advice on fatherhood.

My cousin had a baby and my father is giving advice on fatherhood. Some highlights:



"Remember that feeling of complete love that you get when you hold your baby. Hold on to it. You will need it in some years when your son is the most annoying person you know in the world" — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) February 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT A Twitter user shared how his father had a number of zingers for his cousin, who had just become a father. The said father clearly has great advice, but how he presented it is where the creativity really comes in. For instance, he talked about being a child’s friend, which happens when you stop understanding their homework.

"Don't ever lie to them, kids are very clever. They will see through parents lies. Lie to their friends, they believe them without question, you can get the message to them that way." — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) February 21, 2023

He added to the gems of wisdom, with things like – “Always be willing to cancel your plans at the last minute, because they will always be willing to cancel your plans at the last minute.” And the fact that he had it all ready just proves that our fathers have a lot to say, they just like to save it for the right time. Like how they wait till after the ITR deadline, to talk about that deadline.

"for first 7 years, if you want them to do a thing, tell them to do it. If you want them to stop doing something, tell them to stop. After that, if you want them to do something, don't tell them to do it. If you want them to stop doing a thing, pretend you really enjoy doing it." — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) February 21, 2023

Twitter clearly loves this.

ADVERTISEMENT As the father of a sixteen-year-old, I can confirm that it's all absolute truth — Nathanael O'Reilly (@nathanael_o) February 21, 2023

One of my dads favorites was Laugh and the world laughs with you cry and the world laughs at you — PrettyPocketGirl (@sexypocketgirl) February 21, 2023

Legitimately the best parenting advice I’ve heard in a long time! — Miss Conception (@AnyaWalsh14) February 22, 2023

Your Dad is awesome and I love these! — Karrie Baughman (@Baughman80) February 22, 2023

Your dad knows of what he speaks! This is all so true! pic.twitter.com/dTwnHjz75H — danycanyell (@Danielleguyton) February 22, 2023

This thread explains so much about my father’s indirect ways to get things done.