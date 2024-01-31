The truth is that everyone deserves to feel loved, adored and respected in a relationship. And unfortunately, patriarchy has reinforced gender roles so terribly that there are so many things men miss out on, even during romantic relationships. So, this Reddit thread we stumbled upon where men have shared things they hardly ever get to experience in relationships definitely seems important to share.

Credit: Giphy Here, take a look for yourself: 1. “I am not used to getting gifts and now I actually don’t like receiving them.” – avandza1 Credit: Giphy 2. “I’m bad at accepting gifts and compliments. My therapist had to tell me I should try saying thank you when I get a compliment. It’s still unexpected and off-putting though.” – Chief-17 Credit: Giphy 3. “Compliments man. I swear they really help build the bond.” – phoenix13032005 Credit: Giphy 4. “Romance.” – AlwaysNeverNotFresh· Credit: Giphy 5. “Being allowed to be a real human being with insecurities and flaws. Also having someone initiate sex. No one has ever initiated sex, in general, no one has ever done anything that would make me feel wanted. I always feel like ‘This is just happening because I’m making it happen, this person doesn’t like me enough to risk anything and reach out or initiate.'” – SwanseaSkag Credit: Giphy 6. “Showing emotions, especially sad ones, and being validated for it.” – plivko· Credit: Giphy 7. “Being loved for who you are rather than what you bring to the table.” – IJMSC Credit: Giphy 8. “Compliments. ‘Thank you.’ You REALLY don’t get the same appreciation as a man as women do on a regular basis.” – Familiar_Tradition73 Credit: Giphy 9. “With women? Being romanced. I can remember a few times where it happens but often I have felt like I’ve been expected to do the romancing but to them, reciprocation is just sex… I need more than that.” – DaBiChef· Credit: Giphy 10. “Never had a girl cook for me before. I usually do the cooking because I enjoy it but it would be nice to get a meal here and there.” – Prudent-Fly-8299 Credit: Giphy 11. “Being protected. Whether it be physically or verbally or whatever. Physically is obvious, but a concerning amount of my exes were very happy to gang up on me with their friends or anyone who opposed me in an argument whether it be serious or not.” – necesitocoche Credit: Giphy 12. “One of my exes held me and ran her fingers through my hair. It was something I hadn’t felt since I was a small boy. No one ever touches me. A hug once in a while would be nice.” – DreamzOfRally Credit: Giphy We all deserve love and respect.