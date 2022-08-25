If the only reason you wanna move abroad is that you wish to date videshis, then it's highly problematic, and you're better off introspecting about the kind of person you are!

This NRI guy in the USA is ranting about the 'plight' of Indian men as they're incapable to date an 'angrez' abroad. Our question is, who'd wanna date an incel?

Blackpill going mainstream. pic.twitter.com/oyIgJDKezk — Battle of the Ten Kings Respecter (@BlkpillBrahmin) August 20, 2022

For your information, no 'girl gang' would accept your 'boys world' if it revolves around ogling women and menacing normal guys who're in happy relationships (just because you can never have one).

Not only is this highly colourist, the sense of desperation oozing out in here is max cringeworthy. Also, believing that you deserve to be in a relationship and cribbing about how no one would take you just because you're a man is peak male entitlement.

Additionally, fetishizing dating a foreigner is just you internalizing the colonial idea of beauty which was always problematic.

Safe to say, some people on Twitter are also enraged about this distorted attempt at humour.

Tell me you are toxic without telling me without telling me you are toxic. — PRABAL BHARDWAJ (@Theprabz15) August 20, 2022

The reason why you don't see much indian incels is because of arranged marriage, restriction from house, pre marital sex taboo.



But with the 2nd/3rd gen diaspora getting americanized more, these practices will stop and there's going to be an influx of indian incels https://t.co/LSdXHWRKYr — Levy Jackson (@LevyJack3On) August 25, 2022

Indian men are so colorist that they will go all the way to USA to - wait for it - date a white woman. I mean we all say this shit for jokes out of colonial trauma but he's actually serious 😭😭 https://t.co/kf4IPCSrm6 — brojack (@dontwannashar3) August 23, 2022

Indian men are so embarrassing https://t.co/sPgaeSuoHL — Anna 🌙 (@alooinpanic) August 23, 2022

Guy went all the way to US to patao a white girl!! Bhai student visa pe gaye ho.. Thoda padh vadh liya karoo!! Why do desi men hate women of their own ethnic bg!? Itna gehra colonial hangover hai inka https://t.co/qNc93oee0W — sharles eclair.❤ (@annoyedasfuc) August 24, 2022

men like this say i only want a white woman and go on ignore women of their own ethnicity or probably others too and then complain about being alone stfu bro https://t.co/49h4YAPjAb — anagecko (@notanagha02) August 23, 2022

Man made one minute video to say that he is virgin across continents. https://t.co/RZZUAwW0vU — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) August 23, 2022

Wtf is this. Why is this. Why are men. Cannot put it in decent words as to how I feel about this bs. Ew.

Some men just have the talent to be racist, sexist, dumbfucks all at the same time 🤝 https://t.co/aizD9pIauQ — Diva (@divasigh) August 23, 2022

Indians take inceldom everywhere along with them. https://t.co/9nhnHsZrNA — masala papad stan account (@beer_fruit) August 23, 2022

desi men literally have nothing to offer and on top of that they're abusive, then they have the audacity to be upset when desi women go for non-desi men like 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/TbY2ztEHhg — jungkook is my bella 🃏 (@ryomenjmn) August 23, 2022

Indian men are highly unlikeable. They don't like their women doing better than them, society gangs up with these men to abuse women, they are entitled pampered brats who think they deserve respect for having a d!ck. https://t.co/d3Ulyp3O46 — Ree (@Ambersurvived) August 22, 2022

oh no ur so oppressed because white girls dont want you either 😢😢😢 maybe it's that entitlement or that voice https://t.co/vprRad6iXV — mani (@127rat) August 22, 2022

Cringe.

Demeaning the name of Country and Race with his mad fetish over white women. Also encouraging others into believing that whites are the superior one. https://t.co/1UebkKfm5M — कंसलटेंट डिटेक्टिव ☭ (@36gadhiyaBabu) August 21, 2022

this made me extremely uncomfortable, gave me such an ick https://t.co/7gxSfok5wx — snoopy (@jhsroyalty) August 23, 2022

Apparently, desis are taking their desperation everywhere!