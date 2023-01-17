There’s nothing quite like watching celebrities in old interviews. They were candid, authentic, and at their best. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon an old interview clip of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu singing ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai‘ on Twitter, and it’s classic.
Shared by the Twitter handle @Music_Vichaar, the one-minute-long clip recorded 11K views in less than two hours.
Hearing the duo sing without any background music is highly captivating. While the Indian music industry continues to make some mesmerizing music, the old tracks remain the true OGs. Songs back then had so much more depth than the highly auto-tuned songs of today, without any meaningful lyrics; good enough only for some cringe Instagram reel.
Take a look at how Twitter is reacting.
Guess it’s the right to say ‘OLD IS GOLD.’
