Just when we thought no track could transcend Coke Studio 14's ultimate treat Tu Jhoom, we witnessed magic in the season's third song Sajan Das Na.
Teleporting us to the realm of love, fame and heartbreak, Coke Studio brings together Momina Mustehsan and Atif Aslam in slow-jam delight.
Amongst your many expectations from this season, one would undeniably be a vibrant duet. However, this track does not serve as your typical duet performance.
We see Atif throw up his hands, blaming his popularity for the chasm it has caused between him and his love, while Momina is armed to the teeth with grace and poise and both exasperatedly beseech "Oh beloved, tell me what should I do?"
While Coke Studio songs are famed for spiritually exploring the eras we are oblivious to, Sajan Das Na totally captivates us as it traverses through the maze of modern day relationships.
The megastars of this latest pop song, styled by Faraz Sheikh and Alishay Adnan, are a sight to behold.
It's beautifully painful to watch the duos singing to each other, and despite being exhausted by the distance, are never able to meet in real-time.
Experiencing the flavours of all sorts of emotions, Twitter is obsessed with the duo (and so are we).
Atif Aslam × Momina Mustehsan— Amreeza 🇵🇰 (@amreeza_aadeez) January 23, 2022
Loving the duo 🔥 #SajanDasNa pic.twitter.com/itxUINaULV
Atif never fails to impress 🎶💜— RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@RafazTweets) January 23, 2022
He can sing any kind of songs. Loved momina's part too 😍
Sajan das na by Atif Aslam #AtifAslam #SajanDasNa pic.twitter.com/c9NoNsgYwy
this part of 'sajan das na' by atif and momina ❤️❤️#CokeStudio14 #SajanDasNa pic.twitter.com/Wbub8ZOr2l— R. (@awazarhu) January 23, 2022
He ruled the trending list today 👑❤🧿@itsaadee we love you💫#AtifAslam #AtifAslamSupremacy— "𝐇𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓" (@BratCarefree) January 23, 2022
SAJAN DAS NA BY ATIF ASLAM pic.twitter.com/UTCZVHcmc1
It's grand, loved the visuals 😍— RaFaZ aaDeeZ 🎵 (@RafazTweets) January 22, 2022
Still grooving to the song.#SajanDasNa #cokestudio14 #AtifAslam @itsaadee @MominaMustehsan @zulfiqarjkhan pic.twitter.com/sPA6PpPHOO
Haven't vibed to any hindi/punjabi romantic pop song so much..— Raj Aryan🇮🇳 (@itsrajaryan18) January 22, 2022
Unarguably,best from Atif Aslam after the bollywood ban. I love how he's exploring different genres..Checkout #SajanDasNa #AtifAslam @itsaadee @MominaMustehsan is Pakistan's Sunidhi💯 https://t.co/kyNseMGbXf pic.twitter.com/QynjPZIm7n
I Vibe the same at this flute part!— IQRAツ (@chaiaddict08) January 22, 2022
(No no I'm not changing my ringtone)
Sajan Das Na By Atif Aslam #AtifAslamSupremacy #AtifAslam#cokestudio14 #Aadeez pic.twitter.com/xHlgdahGbs
IF THIS DOESN'T GET THE HYPE IT DESERVES IM GONNA BITE Y'ALL'S TOE'S OFF 🤩🔪#SajanDasNa pic.twitter.com/rk1naQmj4W— RUMI🦋 (@notnowrumi) January 22, 2022
No One:— AtifWood (@lyricsw08863815) January 23, 2022
Le Everybody in Comment section!
IS THERE ANYTHING THAT ATIF CAN'T DO😂😂#SajanDasNa #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/Zjwcz0Bgg3
Aaaah this one took me to another world🥳🔥💯😍@itsaadee @MominaMustehsan #AtifAslam #sajandasna #cokestudio14 pic.twitter.com/mJ1OpPWsjj— Aadeez hn yarr (@maryam1124396) January 21, 2022
With this, we officially have our 2 a.m. jam to weep copiously while we imagine scenarios.
Also read: 'Tu Jhoom', First Song By Coke Studio S14, Has Already Set The Bar Very High. Twitter Agrees
Do yourself a favour and listen to the entire song here:
All images are the