Quiz: Only A True AP Dhillon Fan Can Guess The Song From The First Lines

Punjabi songs are all fun until you notice that most of the AP Dhillon track titles, sadly, have the traits of your ex.

Okay, you can't stop singing (perhaps incorrect lyrics) and grooving to a Punjabi song's chorus, but how many of you remember how the song starts?

Take this quiz and guess the AP Dhillon songs from the first lines.

Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare Gallan Waddiyan Wadde Laare Umar Di Hauli Addiye Tu Ni Bach Ke Reh via SoundCloud Excuses Insane Brown Munde Desires

Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga via YouTube Insane Droptop Excuses Goat

Chadd Gussa Hunn Jaan De Kyun Ankhan Ne Bhar Aaiyan Ne Kyun Gall Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae Jo Hathi Gaaniyan Paaiyan Ne via ‎Apple Music Goat Desires Brown Munde Faraar

Chobran de kalje machaundi vaar vaar Mundeyan da vairi tikha nakk hathyaar via YouTube Toxic Foreigns Saada Pyaar Arrogant

Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di via YouTube Toxic Excuses Ma Belle Fate

Tenu mangia mein rabb kolo ni Lako ke rakha sabh kolo ni via YouTube Fate Ma Belle Don't Test Insane

Oh Desi Munde Kudey Ajj Naale Vall De Duniya Eh Ghummi Na Tu Jani Kal De Je Tu Versace Aa Pasand Kardi Sanu Nede Lala Assi Gucci Set Aa via YouTube Brown Munde Droptop Spaceship Arrogant

Hass Hass Gallan Karke Maar Gayi Vichkaar Gayi Mere Pyaar Nu Haye Ni Mere Pyaar Nu via YouTube Ma Belle Feels Arrogant Most Wanted