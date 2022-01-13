Quiz: Only A True AP Dhillon Fan Can Guess The Song From The First Lines

Punjabi songs are all fun until you notice that most of the AP Dhillon track titles, sadly, have the traits of your ex.
Okay, you can't stop singing (perhaps incorrect lyrics) and grooving to a Punjabi song's chorus, but how many of you remember how the song starts?
Take this quiz and guess the AP Dhillon songs from the first lines.
Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare Gallan Waddiyan Wadde Laare Umar Di Hauli Addiye Tu Ni Bach Ke Reh
via SoundCloud
Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliyeDil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga
Chadd Gussa Hunn Jaan De Kyun Ankhan Ne Bhar Aaiyan Ne Kyun Gall Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae Jo Hathi Gaaniyan Paaiyan Ne
via Apple Music
Chobran de kalje machaundi vaar vaar Mundeyan da vairi tikha nakk hathyaar
Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di
Tenu mangia mein rabb kolo ni Lako ke rakha sabh kolo ni
Oh Desi Munde Kudey Ajj Naale Vall De Duniya Eh Ghummi Na Tu Jani Kal De Je Tu Versace Aa Pasand Kardi Sanu Nede Lala Assi Gucci Set Aa
Hass Hass Gallan Karke Maar Gayi Vichkaar Gayi Mere Pyaar Nu Haye Ni Mere Pyaar Nu
Lambo Truck Vich Gedi Sidhi Hollywood Geet Desi Mundeya De Sune Bollywood Music Di Wave Aa Na Bhalde Koi Fav Aa Gauna Vi Aunda Te Lyrics Ae
via Lyricsinera.com
Result