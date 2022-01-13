Categories

Quiz: Only A True AP Dhillon Fan Can Guess The Song From The First Lines

Taniya Firoz Khan

Punjabi songs are all fun until you notice that most of the AP Dhillon track titles, sadly, have the traits of your ex. 

Okay, you can't stop singing (perhaps incorrect lyrics) and grooving to a Punjabi song's chorus, but how many of you remember how the song starts?

Take this quiz and guess the AP Dhillon songs from the first lines.

Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare 
Gallan Waddiyan Wadde Laare 
Umar Di Hauli Addiye Tu 
Ni Bach Ke Reh 

Mere dil naal laare ni tu laun waliye
Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga

Chadd Gussa Hunn Jaan De 
Kyun Ankhan Ne Bhar Aaiyan Ne 
Kyun Gall Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae 
Jo Hathi Gaaniyan Paaiyan Ne 

Chobran de kalje machaundi vaar vaar 
Mundeyan da vairi tikha nakk hathyaar

Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di 
Kinj Karaan Taareef Tere Chehre Di 

Tenu mangia mein rabb kolo ni 
Lako ke rakha sabh kolo ni

Oh Desi Munde Kudey Ajj Naale Vall De 
Duniya Eh Ghummi Na Tu Jani Kal De 
Je Tu Versace Aa Pasand Kardi 
Sanu Nede Lala Assi Gucci Set Aa

Hass Hass Gallan Karke Maar Gayi 
Vichkaar Gayi Mere Pyaar Nu 
Haye Ni Mere Pyaar Nu 

Lambo Truck Vich Gedi Sidhi Hollywood 
Geet Desi Mundeya De Sune Bollywood 
Music Di Wave Aa Na Bhalde Koi Fav Aa 
Gauna Vi Aunda Te Lyrics Ae 

