They say music is transcendental. It transgresses all human boundaries and divisions. When people are lost in the rhythms of beats, they temporarily suspend all human-made demarcations and celebrate in unison.

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala is no more, but his legacy continues. His musical beats bridged the Indo-Pak divide as Indian and Pakistani soldiers were seen relishing the music in a video that has now gone viral.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! Problem is not with the people, problem is with politics. pic.twitter.com/mzwC90lpbS — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 26, 2022

In the video, Indian Army Personnel can be seen dancing to Moose Wala’s ‘Bambiha Bole’ that was being played by Pakistani soldiers on the speaker. A Pakistani soldier even waved to the Indian soldiers across the border.

Here's how Twitter reacted to this beautiful moment captured in the video.

People were played cause of poltics ... and damage is always people... this is beautiful 😍 https://t.co/7D0AaQf4r2 — Soulstar (@soulstarpov) August 27, 2022

Always United by Music 🎶✨🙌💖 https://t.co/JPH8a55g0p — Mitali Mall (@mitali2311) August 27, 2022

Divided by boundaries united by #SidhuMooseWala https://t.co/tVUXsuW8mQ — Deependra Singh Chouhan (@DSCHOUHAN1) August 26, 2022

Visual representation of Indians and Pakistanis in the comment section of Coke Studio. https://t.co/vnysR1dIGZ — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) August 27, 2022

Thats the power and beauty of music, creating bridges between people, no matter how different they are! 🙂#SidhuMooseWala ❤️ — Shiva Rana (@shivarana1995) August 25, 2022

Fauj is not the profession…it’s an emotion…❤️❤️ https://t.co/iUrvJPHgbJ — modernkalidas (@mightyvaibhav) August 25, 2022

60% of Pakistani armed forces are punjabis & they love punjabis across the border. Indian Punjabi movies are liked & seen in Pakistani Punjab 💕💕 https://t.co/WEuqFk1Lx7 — MAK (@MAK02539180) August 25, 2022

Only art can bridge differences... https://t.co/ZCOkGGX3we — Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) August 26, 2022

Retweeting this for peace ✌️, unity of humankind, for Sidhu Moosewala! Sidhu Moosewala - see what you have done! Your voice has made people feel unted beyond borders! You are alive everywhere!#SidhuMosseWala#peace#Music_that_bonds#Triupmh_of_humanity https://t.co/SkOSLyW4JR — मोहम्मद جاوید ନସୀମ 🇮🇳 (@MohammedZawid) August 26, 2022

If only the world could get along https://t.co/5BlLtVGLkq — Young Stork (FINS 17-0) (@young_stork) August 26, 2022

That’s very true… I had and have many Indian friends here in UK. We get on with each other very well without any prejudices. Love is within people on both sides for each other. — Azmat Gondal (@AzmatGondal) August 26, 2022

Music truly knows no boundaries!