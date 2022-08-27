They say music is transcendental. It transgresses all human boundaries and divisions. When people are lost in the rhythms of beats, they temporarily suspend all human-made demarcations and celebrate in unison.  

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala is no more, but his legacy continues. His musical beats bridged the Indo-Pak divide as Indian and Pakistani soldiers were seen relishing the music in a video that has now gone viral.  

In the video, Indian Army Personnel can be seen dancing to Moose Wala’s ‘Bambiha Bole’ that was being played by Pakistani soldiers on the speaker. A Pakistani soldier even waved to the Indian soldiers across the border.  

Here's how Twitter reacted to this beautiful moment captured in the video.

Music truly knows no boundaries!