Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the most renowned artists, was shot dead in his village last evening, leaving his fans across the world in grief and shock.
There's no doubt that the singer was one of the finest singers. After marking his singing debut in 2017 with the song G Wagon, the 28-years-old singer shot to fame with a series of popular albums.
And today, we have compiled some of our favourite songs of the singer. Read on.
1. 295
2. So High
3. Same Beef
4. Just Listen
The singer gave a perfect response to his haters with this song that represented how everyone is becoming a fan of his personality, style and music.
5. Famous
The lyrics of this song directly connected the singer with the young generation. Released in 2018, this song is produced by Byg Brd under the label of T-Series.
6. Badfella
With the picturesque backdrop of Canada, this song went on and garnered 91 million views.
7. Never Fold
This song, from his album No Name, released in 2022. The singer sang as well as wrote the song.
8. The Last Ride
This song, which he released just two weeks before he was murdered, was also the last song that he released. Apart from the name of the song, there's another eerie detail in its poster. The main album picture showcase an image of a car and a crime scene, just like how the singer was also shot dead while he was sitting in his car.
Interestingly, the lyrics of this song literally translates to:
He was hated by many, but many also died loving him. He was famous worldwide but many in his own city failed to defeat him. More than his win, his defeat created noise. Moose Wala has become immortal in his life, but the gleam on the face of this man tells that he will die young.
9. Issa Jatt
With captivating raps and hip-hop music, this song is one of the many collaborations between the singer and Sunny Malton.
10. Levels
11. Tochan
This song, which was released back in 2018, was written by the singer himself. Again, one of the most famous songs from his albums, this song has crossed over 250 million views.
12. Selfmade
In this inspirational song, which is a part of his debut album, the singer talks about the struggles he faced in life.
13. Legend
This song, which is written, sung and composed by the singer, is one of the hit party numbers.
14. Bambiha Bole
This amazing song was released in 2020 and is composed by Amrit Maan.
15. Jatt Da Muqabala
Released in 2018, this song is one of the most loved song of the singer. With catchy lyrics and music, this song is a perfect dance number.