Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot by unknown assailants on Sunday evening while travelling in the state's Mansa district. In the attack, two more people have been injured.

The incident is being investigated by police, who believe gangs may have been involved. The murder of the 28-year-old singer, who was killed a day after his security cover was slashed, has prompted outrage.

While some of his admirers were angered by the occurrence, others took to social media to reminisce about the artist. In the midst of the national outcry, an old video of Moose Wala has surfaced in which the singer is seen discussing his philosophy of life and death.

During his appearance on the show Prime Time with Benipal, Sidhu Moose Wala discussed how people have judged his art and life, and how he responds to such criticism.

Koi khaas aim nahi zindagi da, main taur katteya aabadi da, aaj marda main kal marjavan, maine khauff nahi barbadi da (I have no aim in life. I have seen the state of our population; even if death meets me today, I have no fear of ruin.)

- Sidhu Moose Wala

Following Moose Wala's untimely death, fans are grieving his absence, and this short clip encapsulated the singer's spirit.

Understandably, many of his fans were moved by the old video and they paid their tributes and condolences.

Checkout the original clip from the interview here:

Meanwhile, his most recent single, The Last Ride, was released earlier this month and, uncannily, also dealt with death. His song 295, which was launched in 2021, also proved to be the date of his death.