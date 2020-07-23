Ladies and Gents, it's finally D-day when our fave boy band AKA 1 Direction has turned 10-years-old.

While former members of the band hinted at a reunion on this day, they have totally dragged us down back to the nostalgic road by posting on Instagram for the first time in 4 years.

1D's official account read, "10 Years of One Direction." In the caption, the members wrote, "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history."

Holy Shit! THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING.

Regardless to say, fans from around the world totally lost their shit after this massive announcement.

Even though we're not too sure whether Zayn will be a part of this 10-year-anniversary, we sure know that something huge is cooking.