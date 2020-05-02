Even though it is a way to make us all stay home during this lockdown, celebrities and TV channels have been making sure to treat us with all things nostalgic.

And guess which band joined hands (virtually) to take us back to that glorious 90s era?

India's first all-girls band, VIVA.

That's right! This bunch of non-Bollywood female artists reunited after more than a decade to sing one of their biggest numbers - Jago Zara.

One of the (ex)band members and popular playback singer, Anushka Manchanda shared the video on her IG calling the song the sign of the times, and yet, it is timeless.

The video had all the members of the band including Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Mahua Kamat singing their hearts out. Might we say, they all looked like they aged like fine wine even after all these years.

In these tough times, VIVA has brought back a part of our childhood that we didn't think we'll remember after all this time.