Has anyone ever managed to restrain oneself from getting up and dancing when the Bhangra music is playing? To be honest, I doubt it. And it appears that some westerners, in addition to us Indians, may also agree with that.

Omala, a dancer from the United States of America, is an instance of this. Her Instagram timeline is full of dance performances in which she can be seen doing the Bhangra to a variety of desi songs, including Bollywood songs and Punjabi chart-toppers.

The video of her dancing to the Ammy Virk and Mannat Noor song Chidi Blauri was one of the most popular Bhangra Reels on her Instagram timeline.

Over 10K people admire Omala's passion and her exquisite movements. She describes herself as a "self-taught Bhangra dancer" and has amassed a large following. How much they appreciate these videos is evident from their remarks.

In numerous Indian songs, such as Gallan Bholiyan and Prince Narula's song Kafla, the woman can be seen dancing gleefully. She is also seen lip-syncing in one of the videos to Nimrat Khaira's Punjabi song, Sanu Ta Bulauno Vi Geya.

Our feet are now tapping as we watch her move so skillfully to Bhangra beats.