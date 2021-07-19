From lifting weights and starting their own businesses to becoming influencers, there are a number of elderly people who proved that age is just a number.

Meet Harbans Singh, a centenarian from Moga, who pulls a cartload full of onions and potatoes to ensure his orphaned grandchildren get a proper education.

He has been selling vegetables for the last four decades in Punjab’s Moga city.

When his son passed away two years ago and his daughter-in-law had abandoned her children, he stepped up and started taking care of their children.

However, the Punjab Government has now come to the rescue of the distressed family.

On Saturday, Punjab's CM Captain Amarinder Singh took to his Twitter and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for Harbans Singh and his grandchildren's education.

Hats off to the grit of centenarian Harbans Singh of Moga, who has been earning a livelihood for himself and his orphaned grandchildren by selling vegetables. Have sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance for him and for the education of his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/fOcCTMoqjD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 17, 2021

According to a report, Harbans Singh was taken to the deputy commissioner’s office where DC Sandeep Hans felicitated him.

When I met Harbans Singh, I saw he was a contented man with no demand and was only concerned about the education of grandchildren.

- DC Sandeep Hans

According to another report, his family belonged to Lahore’s Sarai Thanewala village and migrated to India during the partition in 1947. He was around 27-year-old at that time.

We totally salute this amazing gesture by Punjab Government.