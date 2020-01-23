Remember Venkatesh, the 12-year-old who helped an ambulance go through a submerged bridge during the devastating floods in Karnataka?

He is one of the two kids from Karnataka who have been selected for the Indian Council of Child Welfare National Bravery Awards 2019.

According to The Quint, the other recipient is a 9-year-old girl, Aarti Kiran Shet, from Uttara Kannada, who saved her two-year-old brother from a charging cow.

Reports state that 22 children are to be presented with these awards on Republic Day on the 26th of January.

Last year on the 11th of August 2019, Venkatesh, then in Std VI at the Government Primary School at Hirerayanakumpe village of Raichur district saw an ambulance carrying 6 children and a dead body stuck on a bridge to increased water levels.

So when the ambulance driver pleaded with him and his friends to guide him through the bridge, Venkatesh volunteered and helped guide the vehicle through treacherous roads.

One can only stand back and admire the courage this child showed in the face of such adversity.