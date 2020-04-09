People from the Northeast India are facing a lot of discrimination ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. They have become victims of shaming and racist attacks.

Recently, a supermarket store in Hyderabad denied entry to two natives of Manipur on the pretext of looking like foreigners.

According to a report by The Quint, the incident happened today, 9th April, at a Star Market outlet in Vanasthalipuram. The two men were apparently turned back despite showing their identity cards and communicating with the guards in Hindi.

A video of the incident was shared by a friend of the two men who were discriminated against, on Twitter.

Two of my friends were denied entry today to buy groceries at Starmarket Vanastalipuram,Hyderabad. Reason? They look like a foreginer and not an Indian.



Even after producing their Aadhar Card, they were denied entry and were sent back home empty handed. (1/3) #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/QsLC5F1Wd7 — 𝙹𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚑 (जोनाह) (@jtrichao) April 8, 2020

In the video, it can be seen that the guards were constantly telling the men to move aside and when they tried to convince them in Hindi, they said, "speak in Telugu".

The video was noticed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who asked for the details of the incident in a tweet.

Give me the deatails of the location of this incident — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 8, 2020

Later, local police filed an FIR against the store manager and the guards on duty.

The police has also detained the store manager after the incident went viral.

The store management has also issued a statement despising the incident. It read:

In regards to the recent incident highlighted by one of our customers, we would like to express that discrimination of any kind is totally against our principles. We are dealing with this incident sensitively and also on priority We can assure you that we are here for all our customers, irrespective of their race, creed and class. We say it with all honesty that we will do everything it takes to make sure that our values stand tall, each day. Everyday

At a time when we need to fight this pandemic together, it is important that we avoid hate and discrimination at all costs.