On June 29th, the Supreme Court permitted the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) to conduct in-person exams from July 5th, allowing students affected by the deadly COVID-19 to opt-out if they wish to. 

Source: India TV

Where some are worried that they will have to finish the course in haste, others have been sharing their feelings via memes on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions you should definitely see. 

Share these memes with your CA buddies and be their 'dukh ka saathi'. 