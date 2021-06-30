On June 29th, the Supreme Court permitted the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) to conduct in-person exams from July 5th, allowing students affected by the deadly COVID-19 to opt-out if they wish to.

Where some are worried that they will have to finish the course in haste, others have been sharing their feelings via memes on Twitter. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions you should definitely see.

Students raise questions to ICAI :

why exam no to be postponed for few days???

ICAI be like 😅😅 #caexam #JUSTICEFORCA_STUDENTS pic.twitter.com/dIFwM7lGka — तनिश अग्रवाल ✌️✌️ (@TanishA04912814) June 29, 2021

Random sensible person - ICAI should have given a more liberal opt out scheme to help genuine students. That said, opt out is the correct solution and not postponement.



Postponement chhapri -#caexams pic.twitter.com/kQQuP6umZB — Abhinav Sekhri (@CAAbhinavSekhri) June 25, 2021

