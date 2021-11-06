Diwali these days has become synonymous to pollution in the major cities of India, including Delhi NCR. The same story is repeated every year and the pollution is only increasing.

Someone on Reddit shared this pic of Noida before and after Diwali and got Redditors talking about the smoky hell Delhi NCR has become.

A Twitter user also shared pictures showing the situation in Noida before and after Diwali.

Not just Noida, the effect of pollution is seen everywhere in Delhi.

The AQI numbers of Delhi and surrounding cities also show that the quality of air has deteriorated extremely.