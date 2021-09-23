In a proud and dreams-do-come-true kind of a moment recently, 500 employees of a company became super rich as it got listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US.

And when we say super rich, we mean crorepatis. Above 10 percent of the employees at Freshworks Inc have become crorepatis after this huge milestone. Freshworks Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is based in California and that builds tech currently being used by 50,000 other companies. 

It is also the first-ever SaaS company to have gotten listed on Nasdaq. Not to mention that about 70 of these employees are under 30 years of age! After the co-founder and chief executive officer of the organisation, Girish Mathrubootham posted regarding this, people couldn't help themselves from congratulating the big accomplishment.

I guess this is how you do it! 