In a proud and dreams-do-come-true kind of a moment recently, 500 employees of a company became super rich as it got listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the US.

And when we say super rich, we mean crorepatis. Above 10 percent of the employees at Freshworks Inc have become crorepatis after this huge milestone. Freshworks Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is based in California and that builds tech currently being used by 50,000 other companies.

Today is a dream come true for me - from humble beginnings in #Trichy to ringing the bell at @Nasdaq for the FreshWorks IPO. Thank you to our employees, customers, partners, and investors for believing in this dream. #Freshworks #IPO #NASDAQ pic.twitter.com/fXz73YxXXR — Girish Mathrubootham (@mrgirish) September 22, 2021

It is also the first-ever SaaS company to have gotten listed on Nasdaq. Not to mention that about 70 of these employees are under 30 years of age! After the co-founder and chief executive officer of the organisation, Girish Mathrubootham posted regarding this, people couldn't help themselves from congratulating the big accomplishment.

I guess this is how you do it!