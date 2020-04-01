"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see". - Mark Twain 

In India, migrant workers are facing huge problems after the lockdown that was announced by PM Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. In these difficult times, these workers are struggling to find food and shelter for survival.

Source: www.moneycontrol.com

But, there are some people who have come forward voluntarily, including celebrities, to donate funds and to help the poor who are fighting for survival. 

Take this story for instance. 

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a 7-year-old boy from Mizoram broke his piggy bank and donated his entire savings to help feed the poor who are struggling to find food amid the lockdown.

The boy donated an amount of ₹333 in coins and currency notes to the village level task-force. This might be a small amount but, even the slighest effort can make a huge difference. And, right now, it's all that matters. 

His kind and generous gesture was lauded by many, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga who hailed him as a 'hero'. Take a look. 

Even Twitter was impressed by his act of kindness. 

We salute Rommel for his sweet gesture. You too can contribute and make a difference. Click here, if you wish to donate. 