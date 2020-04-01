"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see". - Mark Twain

In India, migrant workers are facing huge problems after the lockdown that was announced by PM Modi, to contain the spread of the virus. In these difficult times, these workers are struggling to find food and shelter for survival.

But, there are some people who have come forward voluntarily, including celebrities, to donate funds and to help the poor who are fighting for survival.

Take this story for instance.

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a 7-year-old boy from Mizoram broke his piggy bank and donated his entire savings to help feed the poor who are struggling to find food amid the lockdown.

The boy donated an amount of ₹333 in coins and currency notes to the village level task-force. This might be a small amount but, even the slighest effort can make a huge difference. And, right now, it's all that matters.

His kind and generous gesture was lauded by many, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga who hailed him as a 'hero'. Take a look.

This tiny bundle contains Rs. 333/- in cash and coins;

7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai donated his entire savings to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic

May the good Lord bless you abundantly

You are a Hero!#Hero pic.twitter.com/YfGbG9CHDI — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) March 31, 2020

Even Twitter was impressed by his act of kindness.

We salute Rommel for his sweet gesture.