K Kamalathal, an 85-year-old woman, from Tamil Nadu who is known for selling idlis for just ₹1, continues to do so amid lockdown despite losses.

Kamalathal has been doing this for the last 30 years and she doesn't wish to stop anytime soon.

Many people are also coming forward to help her with raw materials so that she can sell idlis with sambhar at economical prices.

Speaking to India Today, she said that she won't raise the price of the idli.

The situation has been a little difficult since Corona started but I have been trying my best to provide the idli at Rs 1. Many migrant labourers are stuck here and so there are more people coming. There are people who are coming and helping me. They are providing essentials and I am using that to make Rs 1 idlis.

Her story went viral on social media last year when it came to light that she has been serving people by selling idlis and sambhar at such low price.

Netizens are in awe of her selfless service in the time of crisis and need.

Inspiration from Down South - Coimbatore



Tamil Nadu: 85-year-old woman sells idli for Re 1 despite business losses amid lockdown https://t.co/nOINxE1lFZ via @indiatoday — GP (@gaurav_prabhu) May 3, 2020

Making profits was never her priority. She just wants to serve and feed the needy.

A rare breed, right?