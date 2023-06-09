Before music applications like iMusic, Spotify, and Gaana.com came into our lives, people would tune in to the songs on radio, cassettes, iPod, or Winamp. Most of us also used to visit websites like songs.pk and pagalworld.com to download our favourite tracks. Some music lovers would make notes of their lyrics on paper, mostly in diaries. This is probably why we still remember lyrics of songs even after so many years.
While this seemed like a forgotten history, someone on Twitter has reminded us of those handwritten lyrics.
A Twitter user, Anjali (@TheAnjali_Says), who claims to be from the 90s era, reminisced the times when we would keep notes of handwritten lyrics. Anjali posted pictures of the songs’ lyrics that she penned in her diary.
The notes feature songs from the 2000s era and in later years, like Teri Yaadein by Atif Aslam, Tere Bin by Rabbi Shergill- Delhii Heights, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka- Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Tere Bina- Tezz, and Haal E Dil- Murder 2. The first page also has scribblings that read, “Truly amazing song” and “Love this, very me.”
“I am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a diary and downloaded songs from songs.pk,” the tweet reads.
Here’s the post we are talking about:
Just a glimpse of songs.pk for you to cherish those days.
Anyway, netizens are vibing along with the Twitter user:
Twitter users, who are from other eras, also found it relatable.
Those were the golden days! Did you also keep such notes? I know I did.