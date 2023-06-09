Before music applications like iMusic, Spotify, and Gaana.com came into our lives, people would tune in to the songs on radio, cassettes, iPod, or Winamp. Most of us also used to visit websites like songs.pk and pagalworld.com to download our favourite tracks. Some music lovers would make notes of their lyrics on paper, mostly in diaries. This is probably why we still remember lyrics of songs even after so many years.

Source: Giphy

While this seemed like a forgotten history, someone on Twitter has reminded us of those handwritten lyrics.

A Twitter user, Anjali (@TheAnjali_Says), who claims to be from the 90s era, reminisced the times when we would keep notes of handwritten lyrics. Anjali posted pictures of the songs’ lyrics that she penned in her diary.

The notes feature songs from the 2000s era and in later years, like Teri Yaadein by Atif Aslam, Tere Bin by Rabbi Shergill- Delhii Heights, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka- Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Tere Bina- Tezz, and Haal E Dil- Murder 2. The first page also has scribblings that read, “Truly amazing song” and “Love this, very me.”

Source: Anjali/Twitter

“I am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a diary and downloaded songs from songs.pk,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the post we are talking about:

i am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy and downloaded songs from https://t.co/gQIWMtZ6zJ 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/mS4JnDyHwo — Anjali 🙋🏽‍♀️ (@TheAnjali_Says) June 8, 2023

Just a glimpse of songs.pk for you to cherish those days.

Source: Shout Me Tech

Anyway, netizens are vibing along with the Twitter user:

I am doing the same …yar miss those days.#YehUnDinonKiBaatHai https://t.co/dVNhprHAZZ — Kesha Joshi (@KeshaJoshi2) June 9, 2023

I remember doing this & Chitrahaar was my fav prog ( every wed 8 pm 😊)

Imagine waiting for a week – jus to hear & see few songs !! https://t.co/aknpeZ5Jcf — Pramila Mundra (@PramilaMundra) June 9, 2023

We the 90s https://t.co/VMHOCozy8P — Manish Sharma 🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@mansh_s) June 9, 2023

Remind Old Days…..

Mp4 songs

3gp videos

Keypad Mobile Phones https://t.co/9g7aYD7xob — Nishith kaushik (@KaushikNishith) June 9, 2023

Mujhe lauta de wo mera pyaar was one of the go-to songs for me back in school. I had written the lyrics along with the chords and memorized that song so much that I sang it on my guitar like it was my song on any occasion. Thank you, Anjali, for reminding me of my good days. https://t.co/ZZ5xdNNM88 — Alexi Vishesh (@visheshpraani) June 9, 2023

I used to write down lyrics by pausing the song for every line.

One neighbor akka and I used to distribute songs and write, then sing together. https://t.co/PaDNWpmyQ0 — Sandeep (@Sandeep_5_7_4) June 9, 2023

I have just about 50-70 books written with lyrics 🤣🤣🤣🤣 even my text books filled with lyrics… https://t.co/66BVSGgEso — ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸುಳ್ಳು! (@Socialslack) June 9, 2023

We used to write lyrics on back page of our copy and sing it during our recess 🥺❤️ https://t.co/VGGeDLh11d — Hecate (@OfLight1111) June 9, 2023

i thought i was the only one 😭🫶🏻 https://t.co/aIx6nKkYoX — #𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒆𝒚𝒂𝑮𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒍𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬 (@IamARichBrat) June 9, 2023

Seriously it seems ages, still have the diary and prior to that also use to get our fav. songs recorded on cassette, i use to decorate the cover also, few name, Nostalgic, Feelings, On the go, had and loved my collection https://t.co/Olr2dUQ9U6 — Prabhakar Singh (@thprabhakar) June 9, 2023

Arrehhh!!! ♥️🙌

Spotify kids won't understand this! https://t.co/Y6ILF1GCAr — Rohan Chowdhury (@TheRohan22) June 9, 2023

Count me in ! https://t.co/Mj7kPk1HQu — Puspen Mandi (@MasterNorb) June 9, 2023

And used to pause songs to listen to the lyrics and write them down 😂. — Haimantika Mitra (@HaimantikaM) June 8, 2023

Twitter users, who are from other eras, also found it relatable.

I'm not exactly from the 90s but I did the same??😭😭😭 I legit have a diary FILLED with song lyrics and the songs used to be downloaded from pagalworld😭😭🖐🏼🖐🏼 https://t.co/x0L3EqQPZ2 — Cheese (@Imnotcheeeesy) June 9, 2023

Not a 90s kid but this used to hit different. Memorizing lyrics like notes. https://t.co/G7KlWJK7IB — Anushka 🤍 (@Nushchaotic) June 8, 2023

I am not from 90s era but i also used to write lyrics in my diary🥹🤧 https://t.co/g4l9YRVHB9 — Sehar khan (@dat_gurl_sehar) June 9, 2023

I'm not even a 90's kid but this got me!! Still have my lyrics wali diary and songs pk waki pen drive somewhere around the house!!

Nostalgia ho gaya zor se 😭 https://t.co/nYXZK0pMkk — Sam (@FuriousAquarius) June 9, 2023

lucky enough to experience all this even when I'm from 2000s era🥹 https://t.co/cALngvCNp2 — kashish. (@kashishh77) June 9, 2023

not from 90s but mene bhi likhe the ek time pe 😉 https://t.co/ypzyRTxxMZ — Shreya ❤ (@Shreyaztweets) June 8, 2023

Not from 90s but I did this too!! 😭💗

Nostalgia https://t.co/f9X72E60RD — Avi🦢🕊️ (@nephophiliiaaa) June 9, 2023

I am from 20's era but still did the same🫶🫶 Alaag hi maze the https://t.co/9i9NRoAit7 — ADITI JENA (@AditiJena) June 9, 2023

Those were the golden days! Did you also keep such notes? I know I did.