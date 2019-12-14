Though the Citizenship Amendment Bill has received the President's assent and is an act now, many citizens are still not in favour of its implementation. Consequently, protests have taken place across various parts of India. 

Assam protests against CAB
Source: NewsClick

Now, a protest is being organized in Delhi as well, and the details of the same were shared by lawyer Radhika Roy on Twitter. 

The protest will take place today, at 3 pm at Jantar Mantar. It is a 'peaceful protest', organized to raise concerns over the implementation of the bill (now an act). 