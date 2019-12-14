Though the Citizenship Amendment Bill has received the President's assent and is an act now, many citizens are still not in favour of its implementation. Consequently, protests have taken place across various parts of India.

Now, a protest is being organized in Delhi as well, and the details of the same were shared by lawyer Radhika Roy on Twitter.

DELHI PEEPS.

Venue: Jantar Mantar.

Time : 3pm.

Date : 14.12.2019

It’s finally time to get off social media and hit the streets for a peaceful protest against the implementation of CAB (CAA).

If not now, then when ?#CitizenshipAmendmentAct2019 — Radhika Roy (@royradhika7) December 13, 2019

The protest will take place today, at 3 pm at Jantar Mantar. It is a 'peaceful protest', organized to raise concerns over the implementation of the bill (now an act).