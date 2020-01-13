In times of injustice, many a people find refuge in art. Those who are silenced, those who are exhausted, those who don't want to pick up a sword.

And India's anti-CAA movement has seen many such artists take the center stage. Every day, people are painting the streets and writing poems that are not only creating awareness but also inspiring millions to fight for the rights of every Indian citizen.

One such poet is Aamir Aziz.

The person whose earlier work Main Inkar Karta Hun went viral on the internet, has now come up with a new poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jaaega, which is just as powerful.

This comes in the wake of the recent attack on JNU students, which happened after police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia took the city by a storm. Aamir powerfully drives home the point that the truth will prevail ultimately and no one can stop that from happening.

He further lauds the spirit of the protesters, who are taking to the streets for peaceful demonstrations, day in and day out. Detention, violence, nothing has been able to break them - and nothing will.

And finally, this message to the ones in power. The message that people of this country will fight for what is right, no matter how tough the going gets.

You can hear the entire poem, here: