Yesterday, AAP swept the Delhi polls with 62 seats and it was a celebration indeed. But there were some star candidates who faced tense moments before the final results were declared.

Atishi Marlena, who had a big role to play in AAP's big win, was one of them. In the early poll trends, she was initially trailing from Kalkaji assembly seat against BJP candidate Dharambir Singh.

But, she finally emerged victorious with a margin of over 11,000 votes. And, one of the reasons she won was because she took on the arduous task of reforming the Delhi government school system.

Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in @AamAadmiParty and voting for politics of development.

In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi’s Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we’ll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 11, 2020

Reports have shown that some Delhi schools are now at par with private-sector education which is kind of a big deal.

She has been part of the party since its inception. After joining the party in 2013, Atishi took on many roles.

She served as an adviser to Education Minister, Manish Sisodia to help revamp the education system in the capital and she has also been the party's spokesperson.

While speaking to NDTV she said:

A lot of work has been done in education in Kalkaji, and I am very interested in education.

But, before we talk more about her work and her contribution to the party, let's look at her life before she entered politics.

Born in June 1981, Atishi completed her schooling from Springdales School in New Delhi. Both her parents, Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, were Delhi University professors.

Atishi graduated from St Stephen's College in History before going to study at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar (Scholar in Educational Research).

At that time, she took interest in public policy making and education. She went on to teach at Rishi Valley School in Karnataka and was also involved with several non-profits, including Sambhavana Institute of Public Policy.

Atishi was involved in drafting the manifesto of the party for the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections and she also worked for the Delhi government for an honorarium of one rupee per month.

Under her supervision, a new nursery curriculum has been introduced, training sessions for teachers have increased, appointment of guest teachers fast-tracked, and parent-teacher meetings have become mandatory.

She also launched the Mohalla Sabha Project for the Government of NCT of Delhi and was also part of the party's apex executive body, the Political Affairs Committee.

But, one of her biggest contributions to the capital's education system has been Mission Buniyaad

This 3-month campaign was launched to ensure students from grades III to IX are provided basic reading, writing and mathematical skills.



Soft spoken, simply dressed but full of willpower and conviction, that's Atisthi Marlena for you.