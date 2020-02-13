For the uninititated, pictures of an adorable toddler wearing a red sweater, spectacles, muffler and an AAP cap with a painted-on moustache during the counting day went viral on social media.
Even Netflix India and AAP engaged in a funny banter over Chota Kejriwal on Twitter. Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai" from their hit web-series Sacred Games.
To which, AAP tweeted the picture of ‘Little muffler man’ and said: “Are you talking about him?” Here are both the tweets:
Kabhi kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 12, 2020
Are you talking about him ?@NetflixIndia https://t.co/h9SWZ07T2Y pic.twitter.com/8mgJCjzOGA— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 12, 2020
And, just like that he ended up becoming a star on the internet even after the election results were announced. Well, this munchkin is in the spotlight again.
Mini 'Mufflerman' who stole the show on election day, in Delhi, has been invited to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony by the party itself.
Big Announcement:— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020
Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.
Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is
People on social media are also cheering for this cutie who took the internet by storm with his adorable get-up and pictures.
Star of d day— Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) February 13, 2020
Nice— Pushkar Bhardwaj (@skbhardwajbjp) February 13, 2020
Kid leading the way for future Delhi— Shalini🎀 (@Shaline2ee) February 13, 2020
He is the cutest little AAPian ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Babita Gyamtso (@babstweetz) February 13, 2020
Adorable— Aman (@amankhan9161) February 13, 2020
Love you छोटा केजरीवाल 💓👇— डायाराम रेबारी 🇮🇳 (@DAYARAMRABARI) February 13, 2020
He should be in your DP or cover image. :) @AnkitLal— , आRIF (@arifkhan7) February 13, 2020
छोटा मफलरमैन 👌👌— Nandan vashisth #RB (@NandanVashisth) February 13, 2020