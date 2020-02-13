Unless you've been staying away from social media,  chances are you have come across images of an adorable toddler who was dressed up as Kejriwal from head to toe. 

For the uninititated, pictures of an adorable toddler wearing a red sweater, spectacles, muffler and an AAP cap with a painted-on moustache during the counting day went viral on social media. 

Even Netflix India and AAP engaged in a funny banter over Chota Kejriwal on Twitter. Netflix India randomly tweeted a famous dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai" from their hit web-series Sacred Games. 

To which, AAP tweeted the picture of ‘Little muffler man’ and said: “Are you talking about him?” Here are both the tweets:

And, just like that he ended up becoming a star on the internet even after the election results were announced. Well, this munchkin is in the spotlight again.

Mini 'Mufflerman' who stole the show on election day, in Delhi, has been invited to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony by the party itself. 

People on social media are also cheering for this cutie who took the internet by storm with his adorable get-up and pictures. 

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on 16th February at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. 
Suit up, junior! We are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of you again. 