A video of BJP leader and union minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur encouraging the crowd to shout the controversial slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' at a rally in Delhi, recently went viral on social media.

After the video surfaced on the Internet, the Election Commission of India took cognizance of the matter.

He has now been served a show-cause notice by the Election Commission, seeking his response for urging a crowd to chant the controversial slogan and has been removed from the list of BJPs star campaigners for Delhi elections.

The poll body also said that the remarks made by the BJP MP not only violated the election code but were also capable of disturbing the communal harmony.

The Election Commission has also asked for a response by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma who came into fire for his remarks against the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

While campaigning for Delhi elections, he said:

This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land.

The EC has asked Anurag Thakur to reply by noon on 30th January, failing which the poll body is free to take any decision.