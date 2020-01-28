A video of BJP leader and union minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur encouraging the crowd to shout the controversial slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' is going viral on social media.

The video is from an election rally in Rithala where the minister was campaigning for the BJP candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections.

The BJP minister can be heard chanting the first part of the slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko' and the crowd at the rally responds by shouting the other part 'goli maaro saalo ko'.

The controversial slogan had earlier been used by BJP supporters against anti-CAA protesters.

After the video went viral, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and is analysing the video. 