A video of BJP leader and union minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur encouraging the crowd to shout the controversial slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko' is going viral on social media.

The video is from an election rally in Rithala where the minister was campaigning for the BJP candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Caught prompting "goli maaro" chant, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says "gauge people's mood".



Read here: https://t.co/e8RHutvYqc pic.twitter.com/n1mwf2PXGv — NDTV (@ndtv) January 28, 2020

The BJP minister can be heard chanting the first part of the slogan, 'desh ke gaddaro ko' and the crowd at the rally responds by shouting the other part 'goli maaro saalo ko'.

India's Minister of State for Finance can't really boast about the economy or jobs, so guess only choice is hate speech at his rally. 'Shoot the traitors' Here traitors means those who protesting the new Citizenship law #AnuragThakur #CAA #Delhi https://t.co/ZSzhGM2nlF via @ndtv — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) January 28, 2020

The controversial slogan had earlier been used by BJP supporters against anti-CAA protesters.

After the video went viral, the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and is analysing the video.