Recently comedian Agrima Joshua offended a few Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra with one of her old videos where she apparently 'poked fun' at Shivaji's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea.

The comedian apologised and also removed her video after Pratap Sarnaik, a Shiv Sena MLA, demanded her arrest.

I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify. — Agrima Joshua 🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) July 10, 2020

Agrima has been at the receiving end of abuses and threats from people on social media and one among them is YouTuber Shubham Mishra.

Shubham recently posted a video on YouTube threatening Joshua of rape for her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Trigger warning for rape and racism.

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

Apparently, a close aide of Hindustani Bhau, Shubham has over 298K subscribers on YouTube and regularly posts videos about trending topics.

This particular video of him threatening Agrima Joshua received a lot of flak on social media after which he has taken down the video.

The joke wasn't even ABOUT Shivaji or his statue, she was taking aim at idiots on Quora. But it's as if these guys hear "Shivaji" and go on a rampage on autopilot. We knew there was no sense of justice in this country but apparently we've lost our sense of humor, too. https://t.co/mv0k1FD5bT — Raj Against The Machine (@inaquietraj) July 11, 2020

The guy abusing/threatening Joshua thinks he is just making a "content". He already has 34K followers on Insta. He is doing this for more followers. And this is because of likes of CarryMinati/HindustaniBhau. Nothing sells like abuses among ViRaL cOnTeNt mAkeRs. — Anup (@ThePuccaCritic) July 11, 2020

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

What about Shubham? The guy who openly passed rape threats? Are you going to take action or just ignore.



Think about it sir. This time your silence speaks more than your statements. https://t.co/Inz8V2jmhP — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) July 11, 2020

Talking about shivaji, he would have thrashed anyone using such derogatory remarks against women and, government don't have anything else to do, people are dying due to virus and they would go on comedian, which now seems to be an easy target — raj solanki (@rajsola86218819) July 11, 2020

I really expect a young leader like @AUThackeray to take action against such depraved behaviour. — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) July 11, 2020

TW- Triggering



Shubham Mishra's description of 'HOW HE WILL RAPE @Agrimonious' reminded me of the Nirbhaya gang rape n murder case. And we still wonder why India holds least rank worldwide in women's safety ! https://t.co/OcskWbdzpS — | Anjii - द Lit 🔥 | (@Anjii_95) July 11, 2020

Netizens have started a movement against the YouTuber so that his misogynistic and problematic content gets reported.

Amplifying this so that everyone knows this Sanskaari Boy's face and knows who he is.



His name is Shubham Mishra and he has close to 300K Subscribers on Youtube.



(TRIGGER WARNING: Abusive language, rape threats and racist remarks) https://t.co/7JBalfzumW pic.twitter.com/wLADs4asdB — 독특한 meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 12, 2020

This man in the picture has openly threatened to rape my colleague in his video. Then deleted the video and said “mera yeh matlab nahi tha” . The video was saved and is doing the rounds.



Let’s start with reporting his profile. If he feels bad then say “mera yeh matlab nahi tha” pic.twitter.com/6xYZEV37JH — Sumukhi Suresh (@sumukhisuresh) July 12, 2020

Sir Instagram influencer by name Shubham Mishra/ Badass Shubham in video posted on @instagram threatened publicly 2 rape #AgrimaJoshua & has incited other men to do same. As a woman living in Maharashtra I feel unsafe that an admitted rapist is roaming free! Pls look into it 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Qx42e9932j — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

Chatrapati Shivaji bhi agar Shubham Mishra ki ghatiya video dekh lete to uspe strict action hota.



He is giving multiple rape threats to Agrima and her mother. Disgusting, he should be behind bars! — ManUnitedLad (@ManUnited476) July 11, 2020

The vile man has now posted this 👇🏾 @NCWIndia perhaps because you tweeted that you will take action. Imagine the effect on other potential rapists if he were to actually be jailed as he should be for his violent, misogynistic, racist video. @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/mhuzaWa55G — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) July 11, 2020

Following this outrage, NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and tweeted that the organisation has requested Gujarat police to take immediate action.

Keeping in line with #NCW's commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video.@kunalkamra88 @SaketGokhale https://t.co/6zfr6IEbyX — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Mishra shared an Instagram post saying that his intention was not to give rape threats and he will further explain this in an upcoming LIVE stream.

All of this is happening in the world's largest democracy that apparently grants freedom of speech and expression to its people.

Disgusting to the core.