In an incident that has shaken social media, a Bengaluru woman shared the harrowing experience of her friend, a doctor, whose potential groom allegedly asked for a ₹50 crore dowry.

Now, it’s not just any groom, the man in question is a top-ranked doctor from AIIMS in Urology. Yes, the same guy with “Rank 1” in one of India’s most elite medical exams has made it clear he wants a ridiculous price tag for the privilege of marriage.

The Bengaluru woman, known as Dr. Phoenix on X (formerly Twitter), has been vocal about the toll this dowry demand has taken on her friend. She explained that her friend, herself an accomplished doctor specializing in liver transplant anesthesia, has been distraught since learning of the demand. And if that wasn’t already soul-crushing enough, her family seemed resigned to the reality that marrying into the Telugu community might come with this financial burden.

It’s a painful reminder that even in 2024, the infamous dowry system lurks in many corners of society, sinking its claws into personal dreams and family savings.

But the story doesn’t stop here. Social media users erupted with a range of reactions: disbelief, disgust, and some all-too-familiar outrage. One user remarked, “This is nauseating to read. The guy is a low life.” Another didn’t hold back on the sarcasm, saying, “₹50 crore? What are they marrying or buying?” While a few questioned the story’s authenticity, the overwhelming sentiment was one of anger, with netizens asking what good all that top-tier education does if it doesn’t stand for basic decency.

Some X users attempted to justify the demands, arguing that differences in medical specialties lead to a “reverse dowry” situation.

But, regardless of the argument, the demand for dowry of any kind reflects a warped system that leaves even the most educated people still wanting more – not from their own achievements, but from someone else’s pocket.