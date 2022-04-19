A video, recently shared by singer Amrutha Suresh, shows an air hostess delivering an emotional speech on her last day at her job and it has been making the internet feel sentimental.

In the speech, the air hostess says:

The company has given me everything and it’s an amazing organisation to work with. It’s the best. They take care of all employees, especially we girls. They pamper us so much. And, it is amazing and it’s like I don’t want to go, but I have to go.

She also thanks the flyers for making sure the company stays afloat and the employees get their salaries on time.

Thank you everyone and thank you to each and every one of you who fly with us. Because of you, we get salaries on time or before time, just like our flights. Thank you.

Since the video went viral, people tried to find out the name of the lady, and she is Surabhi Nair who worked for IndiGo.

Here are some of the comments on the video of her speech.

The corporate world can be quite brutal, especially aviation, and it's good to see an employee be so contended with how they were treated.