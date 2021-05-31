Have you ever wondered, what traveling in the world's most expensive plane would feel like? Well, thanks to YouTuber Caset Neistat, we've got some answers.

In 2019, YouTuber Caset Neistat gave his followers a tour of Etihad Airways' The Residence, which is apparently the world's most expensive plane suite. No kidding!

Caset booked a flight from Abu Dhabi to New York and he was lucky enough to experience The Residence for free in exchange for a review on his YouTube channel.

Just so you know, a one-way ticket in The Residence on Etihad’s A380 can cost somewhere between $31,000 (₹21,76,455) and $68,000 (₹49,33,298).

So, what are the amenities that you can expect to get for that price?

Well, you'll get access to a spacious living room, a bedroom, and a private bathroom with that amount which is quite impressive. So, technically this is a 5-star hotel, the only difference is that it's on a plane.

The package also includes a butler and a private turn-down service. Other amenities include big-screen TVs, toiletries, pyjamas, loungewear robe, a mini-refrigerator, and noise-canceling headphones. There's more. As a guest, you will also receive a personalised letter from the pilot and a four-course in-flight meal. (Ooo...they surely know how to make you feel extra special.)

The luxurious cabins are spacious and if you are one of those who like their privacy, you must hop on this flight for an experience of a lifetime. You won't regret it.

