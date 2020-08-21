To get revenue generation back on track, the Delhi government has allowed liquor to be served in restaurants and hostels which hold the license to do so.

This decision was taken a day after hotels were allowed to be re-opened in the national capital.

A day after DDMA gave its approval for the opening of hotels in Delhi, the govt instructed its Excise department to issue necessary permits; to serve liquor. Check details 👇#Delhi #Unlock #liquor https://t.co/vfIm9xTjv7 — moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) August 20, 2020

In this regard, the AAP government issued a notice to the Excise Department and said:

Issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms.

The restaurants were given the permission to open way back in June 8, but the government had laid down some guidelines for them. This included: Functioning on 40% capacity, using disposable menus etc.

Serving liquor, however, was totally barred. The new order permitting that, read:

Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise rules at the table in restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms. Considering the revenue implications, Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants & clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms.

The Delhi government further clarified that all steps are taken in accordance with the rules set by the central government.