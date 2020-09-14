If you're a desi at heart who is surviving on Alexa's assistance for your existence, let me ask you a question. Who is that one Indian celebrity that you wish could be the voice of Alexa?

We're probably looking for someone with a voice that's as deep as the oceans, as modulated as the mountains and has the power to pierce through your soul, right?

Well, would you believe me if I told you that the Angry young man a.k.a Big B, a.k.a Amitabh Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to voice Alexa?

You heard that right folks, you will be able to hear your daily news, jokes, motivational quotes, weather, advice and Urdu poetry in the legend's voice.

According to reports, Amazon has recently announced a partnership with the 77-year-old Bollywood star who will bring his heavenly voice to Amazon's digital assistant and it is all set to launch in 2021!

Puneesh Kumar, Amazon India's Alexa experiences leader further revealed:

Mr Bachchan's voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice.

Well, if you think you're the happiest person to hear this news, just take a moment to think about Diljit Dosanjh.

Ok Alexa, play the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I'm going to wait at my doorstep with a thali to soak in this moment.

Well, at least we got one good news in 2020.