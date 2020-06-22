Last month, food delivery platforms, Swiggy and Zomato, started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, amid rising demand for alcohol during lockdown.

Now, in an exclusive report, Reuters has revealed that Amazon has secured a clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal.

A document of West Bengal State Beverages Corp, the organisation responsible for regulating retail liquor trade in the state was accessed by the news agency. The notice reportedly read that Amazon was among the companies found to be eligible for registration with authorities.

The report further adds that BigBasket has also been given approval for the same.

Both these companies haven't responded to the report yet.

