Since Sunday, February 23, North East Delhi has been engulfed by communal riots leading to continued violence in places like Babarpur, Maujpur, Seelampur and Vijay Park.

Amidst the chaos and attacks on journalists, a mosque was vandalized and set on fire in Ashok Nagar's Gali No 5.

While people struggled to save themselves from the aggressors, a gurudwara opened its gates for Muslim families fleeing from riot-infested zones.

The Sikhs not only helped people seek shelter, they also patrolled the area to ensure no rioter can cause further damage.

With over 20 people losing their lives and more than 150 lying injured, this is one of the worst scenario Delhi has witnessed in recent years.

People of one community, in particular, were scared to be in the thick of things and were seen leaving their houses to move to safer accords.

The Sikh community in North Delhi, including a Gurdwara in Majnoo Ka Tila offered to help the injured and the needy on Monday, February 24.

In Seelampur, Dalits blocked the roads against aggressive mobs and secured the area to give shelter to their Muslim neighbours.

After violent demonstrations continued, curfew was declared in Jaffrabad and Section 144 was imposed in Seelampur.

People have been asked to stay inside and told not to spread communal hatred on social media.