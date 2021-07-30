Pandemic has not been easy for anyone. However, it has been worst for daily wage earners. But inspirational stories like this give us hope. There is light, this 80- year old dadi is proof of it. 

Like internet helped Baba ka Dhaba and, people actually went around and ate at the stall. Recently, journalist Aarif Shah took to Twitter to share a video of an 80-year-old woman selling juice on the roadside.

Source: Navbharat times

He captioned the post with all the details and urged people to go and support her. I hope this helps her earn a living.

Soon people on the internet started spreading the word and, some vowed to visit the stall and help her.  

Let's spread the word and help her get more customers.