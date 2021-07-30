Pandemic has not been easy for anyone. However, it has been worst for daily wage earners. But inspirational stories like this give us hope. There is light, this 80- year old dadi is proof of it.

Like internet helped Baba ka Dhaba and, people actually went around and ate at the stall. Recently, journalist Aarif Shah took to Twitter to share a video of an 80-year-old woman selling juice on the roadside.

He captioned the post with all the details and urged people to go and support her. I hope this helps her earn a living.

This 80 year old woman runs a stall in Amritsar. She is working hard in her old age to feed herself. She's struggling to have customers from sometime. Her stall is located at Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital. Please visit her stall, help her so that she can earn some money pic.twitter.com/RTTTakRT9q — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) July 28, 2021

Soon people on the internet started spreading the word and, some vowed to visit the stall and help her.

It is the duty of Government to provide basic Universal income to all elderly people. It is their right. At such age we should not let them work beyond their capacity. Please let me know if there is any way to help her, I would love too. — Ajinkya Vyawahare ( Fan of Thanos Chacha) (@vajinkya16) July 28, 2021

Hats off to this old lady.Its painful to see her working so hard to make her both ends meet.

I request the people of Amritsar to help her. — Er. Thakur Sameer Singh (@SameerS62860860) July 28, 2021

So vigorously hardworking at this age. I hope she gets business but also some much needed rest. https://t.co/GRUU0wRsJC — Nandita / Everyday Superfoods (@saffrontrail) July 28, 2021

Dear @twitter friends, please visit her and give her some business. I can vouch for her yummy food. https://t.co/lRqNVHVUkg — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi #VoI. (@DeepalTrevedie) July 28, 2021

This should be a wake up call to all of us; all are going to be old. Govt should do something for all elders something akin to social security — Sandeep Chopra (@ChopraBamby) July 28, 2021

VC: @aarifshaah pic.twitter.com/E4s9T1EdKq — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 28, 2021

If anyone visited there, please provide her phonepe/paytm number or bank account number.

It'll be a whole lot easier for people to help her since most of us can't visit there personally. — Emperor👑 (@SalmansEmperor) July 30, 2021

Can we pool in and buy her a juicer. Do you have her coordinates? — Elizabeth Dsouza (@ElizabethDsouz6) July 28, 2021

