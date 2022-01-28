Kempegowda, a farmer from Karnataka was allegedly insulted by a sales executive at a Mahindra showroom. The sales executive had allegedly humiliated him and his friends, considering them window-shoppers. Kempegowda, had come back to the showroom with the required amount of cash, challenging the sales executive to deliver the car on the same day. He was left disappointed when the staff wasn't able to do the same. Netizens took to Twitter in support and many even tagged the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Kempegowda's video from the showroom went viral, soon after the incident took place. Later, a statement was issued by the Mahindra and Mahindra CEO, Veejay Nakra. He mentioned that the incident will be investigated and action will be taken. Kempegowda had asked for an apology from the sales executive and the showroom staff - as he was humiliated by the incident. 

Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted out his response to the incident - quoting Veejay Nakra's tweet. He added that the matter will be considered urgent, and his response is winning our hearts. We're glad that he is taking this forward by saying all the right things.

If we try, the internet can be used to make a difference.