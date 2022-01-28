Kempegowda, a farmer from Karnataka was allegedly insulted by a sales executive at a Mahindra showroom. The sales executive had allegedly humiliated him and his friends, considering them window-shoppers. Kempegowda, had come back to the showroom with the required amount of cash, challenging the sales executive to deliver the car on the same day. He was left disappointed when the staff wasn't able to do the same. Netizens took to Twitter in support and many even tagged the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Car showroom salesman taunted a farmer aftr seeing his attire when he visited showroom to buy Bolero Pik-up. Farmer Kempegowda alleged field officer of showroom made fun of farmer & his attire, told him tat car is not worth 10 rupees for him to buy. @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/9fXbc5naY7 — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) January 23, 2022

@anandmahindra A farmer has been insulted in Mahindra showroom in Tumkur, Karnataka. He has been insulted by the sales men for his appearance, hope you will take action on the same. — Bharath (@kasulakumar) January 25, 2022

A farmer was insulted for his looks by @MahindraRise showroom and he returned with full cash to buy the truck. @anandmahindra sir, please look into it. If true, I know this is not something that you would ever encourage! https://t.co/C9hXDXtIGM — GiriSonnaSeri Tech (@GiriSonnaSeri) January 24, 2022

Kempegowda's video from the showroom went viral, soon after the incident took place. Later, a statement was issued by the Mahindra and Mahindra CEO, Veejay Nakra. He mentioned that the incident will be investigated and action will be taken. Kempegowda had asked for an apology from the sales executive and the showroom staff - as he was humiliated by the incident.

Dealers are an integral part of delivering a customer centric experience & we ensure the respect & dignity of all our customers. We are investigating the incident & will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling & training of frontline staff https://t.co/9jLUptoevy — Veejay Nakra (@vijaynakra) January 25, 2022

Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted out his response to the incident - quoting Veejay Nakra's tweet. He added that the matter will be considered urgent, and his response is winning our hearts. We're glad that he is taking this forward by saying all the right things.

The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise.And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency. https://t.co/m3jeCNlV3w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

If we try, the internet can be used to make a difference.