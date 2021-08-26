It's great to see citizens of a country take their role seriously to further a country's progress or protect its integrity, but it's just as inspiring to see its police force do their part. Which is what the people of Vijayawada saw happen recently.

On Tuesday, Nuzvid's station house officers (SHOs) and their teams, were seen filling in potholes along Nuzvid highway and other roads connecting Vissannapeta, Mylavaram and Agiripalli. According to DSP B Srinivasulu, a report regarding 25 potholes across the area was prepared, and thereafter, police officers in the vicinity pooled in money and began repairing them by themselves.

#AndhraPradesh cops turn into good samaritans, repair roads with their own money https://t.co/7BjxMrGNjK via @NewIndianXpress @APPOLICE100 — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) August 24, 2021

This was something that took place after civilians in the area repeatedly requested the authorities to repair them, but never heard back from them. While the Andhra police worked on filling the potholes, civilians also pitched in and helped.

Here are some of the things people had to say about the good deed.

Great, but what's govt doing any way!? No money left after freebies distribution!? Where is money for capital, polavaram. No money for these but raked up RLIS issue to put BJP in TS in trouble and defeat it in Hujurabad!? — tanguturu subbarao (@tanguturusubbar) August 24, 2021

When government don't have funds what else we can do. @APPOLICE100 you are doing a great job by repairing the roads for public safety and convenience. Kudos to your police team. — Shiva Reddy PV (@ShivaBiotech) August 24, 2021

Inspiring the Entire Nation Followed by the Entire Universe, being Our Honourable A.P.POLICE 100 On behalf Of Our Honourable C.M Of A.P & D.G.P Sir& Our Honourable S.P.OfKrishna District ,being the Nuzvidu Police turn in to Good Samaritans,Repairs the Roads With their Own Money. — Sanku Sadasiva Bhaskara Rao (@bhaskarraosank) August 24, 2021

We're so proud to have police officers like these. Thank you.