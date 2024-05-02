From throwing a live concert to getting international celebrities to attend the events, some billionaires sure know how to throw a grand wedding event; and this duo has been going viral for their ultra-lavish wedding.

Yes, they are the same couple you must have seen on your feed a million times by now.

Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond have been making the headlines with their extravagant ceremonies in Cairo, Egypt. Their week-long wedding festivities included flying their guests on private planes and an intimate jungle safari tour.

The duo didn’t do the conventional things like having a massive cake, bridesmaids or groomsmen and the bridal party.

Instead, they kick-started their week-long wedding itinerary with a luxe three-day jungle safari in South Africa with 68 of their closest friends and family at the Sangita Safari Lodge in Sabi Sand Nature Reserve. Reportedly, it cost them a whopping $2,000 per night, including the stay.

Later, they flew everyone to Egypt for the actual ceremony.

Several famous people like Lance Bass, Robin Thicke, Kevin O’Leary and Serena Kerrigan attended their wedding.

On the first night, they had a big party at the Muhammed Ali Palace, Egypt with the ‘Modern Cairo’ theme. The event, which went on until five in the morning, had belly and fire dancers and a bazaar to shop too.

Later, they also arranged a special tour of the Pyramids and the Sphinx for their guests, including areas not generally open to the public. This was followed by a fancy dinner with the theme ‘Ancient Egypt X The Met Gala’ at the yet-unopened Grand Egyptian Museum.

Erika, the bride, donned a beautiful golden-hued strapless gown designed by Rahul Mishra, and the ceremony was led by a famous Egyptologist, Dr. Zahi Hawass, with the Pyramids and Sphinx in the background.

Ankur Jain, the 34-year-old techie, earned an Economics degree from The Wharton School Of Business, Pennsylvania in 2011.

He founded Bilt Rewards in 2021, which raised $200 million at a $3.1 billion valuation in 2024. He owns about 36% of the platform. Before Bilt Rewards, he worked at a company called Kairos. But even before that, he was a big shot at Tinder, where he was the Vice President of Product.

According to Forbes, his net worth is around $1.2 billion (₹120 crores). Now that’s a lot of money!

He met his now wife at a famous gym, Rumble Boxing, where she worked as a fitness instructor, and they tied the knot in a star-studded wedding.

The wedding festivities indeed look like a lavish affair!

Please note that all images are taken from Ankur Jain‘s Instagram handle.