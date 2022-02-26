We have heard this several times that nothing good comes from war. It kills innocent people. But even then, the world has had a long history of wars. Currently, when we are facing another conflict, it makes sense to read these wise words to instill a sense of peace in our minds.

Sun Tzu was a Chinese general, military strategist, writer, and philosopher in ancient China.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was an American military officer who also served as the 34th president of the United States. During World War II, he was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe.

Ernest Hemingway was an American novelist, short-story writer, journalist, and sportsman.

Catherine Ryan Hyde is an American novelist and short story writer.

Harry Emerson Fosdick was an American pastor and was one of the most prominent liberal ministers of the early 20th century.

James Carter is an American politician who served as the 39th president of the United States.

Paul Thomas Mann was a German novelist, short story writer and won the 1929 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist best known for developing the theory of relativity among other important contributions to science.

Bertrand Russell was a British philosopher, logician, essayist and social critic best known for his work in mathematical logic and analytic philosophy.

Herbert George Wells was an English writer. Has wrote dozens of novels, short stories, and works of social commentary in his lifetime.

