Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently visiting Mumbai for the launch of the first Apple Store in India in Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The inaugural day saw an excited crowd waiting outside the store as Cook opened the door.
But we’re sure that not just Apple fans but CEO Tim Cook himself is relishing this visit to India. Reason? Well, he tried his life’s first ‘delicious’ Vada Pav with Madhuri Dixit.
The actress shared the picture on her social media platform. Take a look:
And CEO Cook replied to it, saying:
Is any visit to Mumbai really complete without tasting the city’s classic Vada Pav? Reportedly, the duo was seen relishing the street food at Mumbai’s renowned Swati Snacks.
Naturally, desi are excited about Cook’s Mumbai Darshan. Some are even mind-blown by the surprise crossover with Madhuri Dixit. Here’s how people are reacting.
These are two people we never thought would chill together. But this is the year CROSSOVERS…anything is possible.
Cook will be visiting Delhi on Thursday to launch the Apple Store in the National Capital.