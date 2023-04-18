Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently visiting Mumbai for the launch of the first Apple Store in India in Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The inaugural day saw an excited crowd waiting outside the store as Cook opened the door.

This is footage of some cult ritual right 😛 — Shantesh Patil 🇮🇳 🇨🇿 (@shantesh) April 18, 2023

But we’re sure that not just Apple fans but CEO Tim Cook himself is relishing this visit to India. Reason? Well, he tried his life’s first ‘delicious’ Vada Pav with Madhuri Dixit.

The actress shared the picture on her social media platform. Take a look:

Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav! pic.twitter.com/ZA7TuDfUrv — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 17, 2023

And CEO Cook replied to it, saying:

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Is any visit to Mumbai really complete without tasting the city’s classic Vada Pav? Reportedly, the duo was seen relishing the street food at Mumbai’s renowned Swati Snacks.

Naturally, desi are excited about Cook’s Mumbai Darshan. Some are even mind-blown by the surprise crossover with Madhuri Dixit. Here’s how people are reacting.

Tom loves Vadapav, and India love #apple.

And as usual some are saying Hum apke hain kaun. https://t.co/Tgpt26oHWH — Bhaskar Ghoshal (#Bglyf) (@Bhaskarghoshal) April 18, 2023

Has to be good, after all the 'cook' approved it! https://t.co/50uQM6TQEK — Divyanshu Nigam, IAS (திவ்யான்ஷு) (@nigam_div) April 18, 2023

Now onwards it will be known as iPav. 😅😅 https://t.co/XcaTAIPzDb pic.twitter.com/8aH9kzJ1UO — Parnv Singh (@Paanji7) April 18, 2023

Multiverse of Madness 😱 https://t.co/noCpF1jkX3 — Laeeque Ahmed (@LaeequeAKhan) April 18, 2023

Sir now you can reduce price of iPhone in india 🤣 https://t.co/5Lpdt5t2jx — Vijay🇮🇳 (@vijaygan2014) April 17, 2023

Chole bhature in delhi soon ! https://t.co/TG62kK7zTU — Sarthak Sharma (@sarrthak_) April 18, 2023

This is an intersection I didn’t realize would happen. https://t.co/Ejlivmddid — Sree V (@_sreev) April 17, 2023

Vadapav is sometimes more powerful then apple https://t.co/T8zKss5pgg — Jubin Shah (@jubs_shah) April 17, 2023

Tim Cook eating my favorite snack at one of my favorite restaurants alongside my favorite actress #vadapav https://t.co/nQ0bk1lxGx — Vinayak Tanksale, Ph.D. (@vjtanksale) April 17, 2023

You know I don’t know how I feel about my worlds combing. In this way. https://t.co/gtsQ4GKrLM — Sara Wadud (@SaraWadud) April 17, 2023

Tim hope you have handed over the iPads and iPhones from US to my friend in Mumbai https://t.co/ImcyBIBojx — krishnanand n b (@krishnanandnb) April 17, 2023

These are two people we never thought would chill together. But this is the year CROSSOVERS…anything is possible.