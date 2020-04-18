It's been quite a while since PM Narendra Modi took the historic decision of doing away with red beacon lights on VIP cars in India, but we still have a long way to go before VIP culture comes to an end.

From politics and entertainment to business industry, it is deeply ingrained in our country. So much so that it seems ki ab toh Coronavirus bhi VIP status dekh ke attack karta hai.

It's been a month now, since the country has been under nationwide lockdown . As per rules, a gathering of 5 or more persons is prohibited across the country. And nowhere do the rules mention their non-application to VIPs.

But somehow, we in India, believe that VIPs are immune to everything, even getting infected by coronavirus.

Case in point: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son's wedding ceremony that was attended by around 100-150 close relatives.

It's really ridiculous isn't it? Read that they had even got permission to hold it saying there would be fewer people. A law unto themselves. — Devika Raman (@devikaraman) April 17, 2020

When you see the pictures of the ceremony, it doesn't look like the wedding happened amid nationwide lockdown. With no masks and no social distancing, rules of lockdown were clearly flouted.

Here comes more footage from Kumaraswamy's son's wedding. The Gowda family claims all precautions, including social distancing, were followed. Of course! pic.twitter.com/UPjbACatzG — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) April 17, 2020

Kyun bhai VIPs ko Coronavirus infect nahin kar sakta? Woh unse pooch ke aayega?

The story of two lockdown rules.



One for VIPs & another for ordinary citizens.On a day former Karnataka CM married his son with fanfare flouting all norms of social distancing this bride & groom from Navsari in Gujarat have a case registered against them for violating lockdown. pic.twitter.com/gX58lda7nf — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) April 17, 2020

This is just one instance. There are others too.

When everyone is being asked to stay indoors, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. (DHFL) were found vacationing in Mahabaleshwar with their families.

During this time, both Pune and Satara districts were sealed due to the ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus. Despite this, they managed to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar by acquiring a pass citing 'family emergency'.

While thousands of migrant workers and students are stranded due to the restriction on inter-state movement of people, a BJP MP managed to return to his hometown in Himachal Pradesh from Delhi.

Couples across the country are cancelling or postponing their weddings so that they do not risk the lives of others.

I'm one of those girls whose wedding got postponed due to Lockdown 😭😭 Though it was in June, we cancelled the venue and everything because it will be a risk for people who attend the wedding. — Shrst! (@indorijalebi) April 17, 2020

a common man has to postpone his marriage. But kumaraswamy is God. If someone from ruling party had done the same, he would have dragged them to street. 48 vehicles allowed for marriage in ram nagar. 150 - 200 people attend the wedding. #NikhilWedsRevathi — Yamakinkara (@Yamakinkara2) April 17, 2020

People are finding it difficult to obtain passes for genuine emergency conditions.

VIP's culture won't stop during corona time also. If this was done by common people FIR within 5mins for violating rules. Some people are not getting Passes for visiting chemotherapy also due to this lockdown. — Dhananjaya Gowda (@dhananjaya12322) April 17, 2020

The only people unaffected are the VIPs, maybe because the coronavirus doesn't infect them.