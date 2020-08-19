Today, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation and asked CBI to take over the case from Mumbai Police. 

Consequently, TV anchor Arnab Goswami, who has been a vocal supporter of CBI investigating into the case, applauded the verdict, while also demanding the resignation of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. 

Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say on his 'unique' style of reporting: 

As of now, the ED is already conducting an inquiry into the case, while the SC has asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence to CBI. 