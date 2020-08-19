The Supreme Court today delivered their verdict on the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, and asked CBI to take over the case.

[BREAKING] Supreme Court holds CBI investigation into the FIR is lawful, directs Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence to the CBI#1stStepToSSRJustice #SupremeCourt @MumbaiPolice #SushantSingRajput — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 19, 2020

Mumbai Police was also asked to hand over all the evidence collected so far, to CBI. Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirtil, welcomed the verdict.

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. A month after his death, his family filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide and financial malpractice.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

In the meantime, the Mumbai Police had already been conducting their investigation into his death, and interviewed celebrities and his friends, including Rhea Chakraborty, with respect to his death.

After Sushant's family filed an FIR with the Bihar Police, the ED conducted interviews to investigate financial fraud.

A team from Bihar also arrived in Mumbai to conduct the investigation. But reportedly, they were not allowed to conduct a thorough investigation. Following this, Sushant's family and Bihar government appealed for the case to be investigated by CBI.

After hearing the pleas of prime accused and the Mumbai Police, the Supreme Court announced its verdict today.