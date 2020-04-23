It's been more than a month since the entire country went into a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While the government is trying its best to spread awareness about the disease, police officers and others are also doing their part.

Last month, a police officer in Chennai went viral for wearing a coronavirus helmet to raise awareness about the illness.

Now an artist in the city has modified an auto rickshaw on the same theme.

Tamil Nadu: An artist modifies an autorickshaw on the theme of #coronavirus to spread awareness about the disease in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Zj3XITAFCm — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

The pictures of the auto rickshaw roaming the streets of Chennai are doing rounds on the internet.

It is good to see how people are putting their creativity to use in a bid to raise awareness about the disease.