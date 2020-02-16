AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the 3rd successive term after his party registered a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

#WATCH Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third term pic.twitter.com/C66e3cgxXw — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Other six AAP leaders who took oath as the cabinet ministers were Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Delhi: Manish Sisodia takes oath as a Minister in Delhi Govt https://t.co/7IrsvrZXoG pic.twitter.com/f1wk6AawCu — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

A huge crowd gathered at the historic Ramlila Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony.

Huge crowd gathered at Ram Leela Maidan to witness yet another historic event.



Everyone is here to bless "Delhi Ka Beta" Arvind Kejriwal.#MufflermanReturns pic.twitter.com/8gvEp5cCr0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2020

Speaking to the crowd at the venue, Kejriwal addressed himself as the 'son of Delhi' and promised to work together with everyone for Delhi's progress and development. He said:

This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhiite, of every family. In the last five years, our only effort has been to bring happiness and relief to every Delhiite.

Further, he also spoke about the Opposition parties criticising AAP for its freebies. He said:

Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it a mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication. So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders at Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/tId9ysWkub — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

At the end of his speech, Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi and sang 'Hum honge kamyaab' with the crowd.

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kaamyaab', at his swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/hwXi8FUW46 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Posters at Ramlila Maidan saying 'Nayak 2 is back' also caught attention of the people.

Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zv pic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

'Little Mufflerman', the boy whose images dressed as Arvind Kejriwal went viral on the counting day was also present at the oath-taking ceremony and became a centre of attraction.

He was officially invited by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Little Kejriwal enjoying red carpet welcome while Senior one taking Oath as CM of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/28yIRObbTf#MufflermanReturns — shashi 🌏🌎🌍 (@shashi_up) February 16, 2020

Kejriwal also seeked blessings from PM Modi and the central government for the comprehensive development of Delhi and its people.